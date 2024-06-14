‘Bulls on Main’ popup rodeo rides into Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time to bring your bucking broncos to the ground this weekend.

A pop-up rodeo will be a main attraction this Saturday on Main Street in Amory.

Bulls on Main will be a live event hosting over 25 bull riders in action, sheep riding for the kids, food, and a lot more for the public.

Michael Cole and Michael Harlow are the co-founders of the event.

They said the idea came about at the back of a family diner and stomped its way downtown.

“Well we were sitting at lunch one day at Pickles on the Hill at the back table of Business Men,” said Michael Harlow. “It was after the car show and the Railroad Festival. And we just decided that Amory needs more events downtown to bring people out and see what Amory has to offer, and it just spun out of control.”

Michael Cole explains what visitors can expect.

“We’re gonna have pony rides in the arena starting at 4:30,” said Cole. Around 5:30, we’re gonna have the sheep riding, muddin’ bustin for the kids for any kids under 60 pounds that want to participate in that. At 7, we’ll have the main event, the bull riding. And then next to the bull-riding arena, we’re gonna have a stage with two live bands before and after the live bullriding. So I just say, anybody with an idea. You know, take that first step. Take a leap of faith and put together something to give back to your community.”

See the Bulls on Main Facebook Page for updates: www.facebook.com/bullsonmain.

