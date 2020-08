STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you need another good reason to wear a mask on the Mississippi State campus, look no farther than the big dog on campus.

Bully visited the Ecenter today at MSU and hung around for a few photos.

Bully and Ecenter Director of Outreach Jeffrey Rupp want students to know if you don’t wear your mask, you may end up with the cone of shame.