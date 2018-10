CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Chickasaw County burglary suspect is now facing a drug charge.

Jeffery Walker, 29, is charged with burglary of automobile and possession of methamphetamine.

Chickasaw County deputies and Houston police used a K9 to help sniff out the drugs from a vehicle on Highway 15, Tuesday.

Investigators say several grams of meth were found.

Walker remains in jail.