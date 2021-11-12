Burglary suspect arrested in Prentiss County

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man was arrested for an alleged burglary in Prentiss County. On October 25th, a victim filed a report about a residence being burglarized and told the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department Grant Stewart of Corinth is the suspect. On November 12th, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stewart and took him to the Prentiss County County Jail. Stewart is charged with the “Burglary of a Dwelling.” His bond is set at 25 thousand dollars. All of the stolen items have been returned.