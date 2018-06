YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Yalobusha County sting operation lands an arrest to end a long-standing burglary investigation.

After a brief chase, Patrick Hankins, 22, was arrested Friday morning at Enid Lake.

Sheriff Lance Humphreys says several vehicles were burglarized, for a couple of Fridays in a row.

Hankins faces Burglary of a Vehicle and Petty Larceny charges with more pending.