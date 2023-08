Burn ban in place in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Louisville now has a burn ban in place.

This restriction will continue until further notice.

Dangerous temperatures for firefighters and dry conditions led to the decision.

This means you cannot burn debris, or fields, or use burn barrels. Campfires, bonfires, and fire pits are also illegal to use.

If you are caught there are fines to pay.