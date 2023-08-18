Burn Ban lifted from certain Mississippi State Parks and State Lakes

MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – Effective Immediately, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has lifted the burn ban on these 10 Mississippi State Parks: Trace, Legion, Lake Lowndes, John Kyle, Tombigbee, J.P. Coleman, Wall Doxey, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and Leroy Percy. In addition, the burn ban has also been lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce Lake and Tippah County Lake.

All other Mississippi State Parks and State Lakes are still under a burn ban until further notice. This burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning.

Visitors are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).

Please be advised, issued burn bans are enforced by local law enforcement. Deliberate violations of the burn ban constitute a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.

We will continue to monitor weather conditions across the state and make informed decisions for the safety of our parks, lakes, guests, and staff during this time. For immediate updated information on Mississippi State Park and State Lake burn bans, visit mdwfp.com/burnban.

MDWFP deeply appreciates your cooperation in prioritizing safety during this time. By working together, we safeguard our parks, surrounding communities, and natural landscapes.

