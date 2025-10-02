Burn permits suspended until further notice in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue has suspended burn permits until further notice.

A valid burn permit is required to burn anything outdoors within the city limits.

Burn permits are required to burn leaves, brush, and other debris.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said this is a proactive approach because of the dry weather conditions and lack of rain.

There was a concern within the department that any outside burning may contribute to uncontrollable fires.

Hughes said there have already been fires that got out of control from people who had burn permits and did everything properly, so they are suspending permits to keep residents safe.

“This time of year, we have a lot of organizations, schools, and churches that do fall festivals. They do bonfires. Within the city limits, those require a permit. If you are one of those organizations and you’re expecting to have a bonfire at your event, you need to contact Columbus Fire and Rescue, and we can advise you on how to proceed,” said Hughes.

Hughes said burning without a permit could result in fines.

He said in the instance of religious fires, cooking fires, and small chimeneas don’t require a permit and are still allowed at this time.

