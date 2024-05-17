Burns Bottom update: Project grows closer to reality

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Burns Bottom Redevelopment Project is taking another step in becoming a reality.

Early this summer, a Phase 1 Environmental review of the site is expected to be completed.

The Columbus Redevelopment Authority said Friendly City Development Partners submitted a proposal for the area by the April 26 deadline.

Although no contract agreement has been signed, an initial meeting about the next steps has already taken place.

The environmental review will help create the final design for the project.

Live Adelaide and Burns Dirt make up Friendly City Development Partners.

