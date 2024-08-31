Bus crash in Warren County leaves 7 people dead, others injured

BOVINA, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash involving a passenger bus in Warren County killed seven passengers early Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred on Interstate 20 near Bovina around 12:40 a.m.

Troopers said a 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus was traveling westbound on I-20 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

CBS affiliate, WJTV, reports six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and one died at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg.

The victims have not been identified.

MHP says 37 passengers were taken to different hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson with unknown injuries.

Troopers said the co-driver was not taken to a hospital.

The crash is under investigation by MHP and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.

