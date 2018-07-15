Bus crash on New Mexico highway leaves 3 dead, dozens injured

BERNALILLO, N.M. — Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and injured 22 others. Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Albuquerque Journal . He says the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque.

Thirty-eight people were involved in the crash, 35 were on the bus, CBS affiliate KRQE-TV reports. The crash scene is about 100 yards long.

The Rio Rancho Fire Department tweeted an image from the scene.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate injured passengers from this bus. pic.twitter.com/zazubO31g8 — Rio Rancho Fire (@RRFireandRescue) July 15, 2018

Maxon didn’t immediately know what caused the collision involving a passenger bus, a semitruck, a pickup truck and a car.

It was not immediately known whether the three who died were bus passengers.

It’s also unclear if the bus involved was a tour bus and where it was coming from or headed.