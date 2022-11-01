Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries.

At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6.

The bus overturned.

Two adults and 12 students were trapped inside.

Everyone was rescued and taken to OCH in Starkville.

The wreck happened on Highway 25 at Longview Road in Oktibbeha County.

Ware was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The school district said all of the students on the bus were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, 43-year-old Adren Jason was also seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this hour.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. They were assisted at the scene of the accident by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, The SOSD Police Department, and the East Oktibbeha Volunteer fire department.

