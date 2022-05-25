Business boom expected for Super Regionals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State is no stranger to great post-season runs and Starkville is getting accustomed to businesses booming during the playoffs.

In preparation for its first Softball Super Regional, city businesses are stocking up shelves with Bulldog gear, and hotels are booked and busy.

Business owners hope newcomers have a wonderful experience this weekend.

“Starkville is always ready,” said Starkville Main Street Director Paige Watson. “We are looking to host our first-ever softball super regional this weekend and hope our fans and the many people that come to town for this event will have a great weekend and shop and dine and explore all the many things there is to do.”

The first game is Friday at 11:00 AM. Game two is Saturday at 3:00 PM.