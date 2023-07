Business catches fire in Tupelo near South Gloster

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – On Tuesday night, fire and smoke erupted at a mobile home lot in Tupelo.

A structure at a mobile home lot was engulfed in flames near South Gloster.

Reports said the building was a business.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Tupelo Fire Department is investigating the incident.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter