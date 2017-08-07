Business Experts Weigh In On Toyota Plant

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WCBI) -One of the nation’s leading business magazines says Mississippi is the front runner for the new joint plant to be built by Toyota and Mazda.

Bloomberg Business says the state’s existing relationship with Toyota is a huge advantage in the race for the 1.6 billion dollar plant. Bloomberg says only half of the current Blue Springs site is being used so the land, roads and infrastructure is already in place. Another plus cited by Bloomberg is the existing supplier network. Mazda doesn’t have a U.S. plant so using the existing Toyota suppliers eliminates that expense. The joint plant will build Corollas just like the current Blue Springs plant, and a yet to be named Mazda crossover vehicle.