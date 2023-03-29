Company travels from Alabama to serve food to victims in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A hot meal is hard to come by in a city without power. Some good samaritans have made their way across the state line to prepare fresh food for those who need it.

Kevin Morris, a safety manager at Atlas Tube in Birmingham, Alabama, found his way to Amory to help feed the people impacted by the storms.

He and his crew have worked with several disaster sites in the past.

They used the company’s food truck to give back to severely damaged communities.

“The food trailer behind me was basically purchased for customer appreciation. So we would show up on their site and feed our customers, that kind of stuff. And we found that there was probably a better need for it in these kinds of relief efforts such as we’re at today. So that’s what brought us to Amory to give a little relief,” said Morris.

Pulled pork, corn, Boston beans, and bread are on the menu.

The Make It eZ Grillin food truck is located in the Amory Walmart parking lot.

They will serve the community until there is not any more food left.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter