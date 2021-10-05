Business owner charged with fraud over pandemic aid grants

The Mississippi auditor says a business owner has been indicted after allegedly submitting fraudulent applications for pandemic relief money.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says a business owner has been indicted after allegedly submitting fraudulent applications for pandemic relief money. Ethel Cain owns Lifeline Financial Freedom Solutions, based in Mound Bayou. Auditor Shad White says Tuesday that Cain turned herself in for arrest Monday in Bolivar County. It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney. White says Cain’s company fraudulently submitted grant applications for other businesses to seek money from the “Back to Business” grant program. It’s funded by the federal government and administered by Mississippi Development Authority. The auditor said Cain’s company knowingly submitted grant applications for ineligible businesses.