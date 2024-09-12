Businesses choosing to stay open through Hurricane Francine

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency and public works crews are on standby in Northeast Mississippi; but so far, they haven’t been needed in the Tupelo area.

West Tupelo received light to moderate amounts of rain starting early and continuing through 12 p.m., September 12. Traffic has been steady at major intersections throughout the city.

Tupelo and Lee County schools are operating on normal hours so far, and most businesses are open.

Many medical offices follow the lead of the Tupelo School District when it comes to closing for weather related reasons.

Doctor Kevin Holman said there are a lot of factors to consider.

“We have patients from, several different counties and Starkville, Columbus, Corinth, Oxford, all over. So it’s hard to cancel patients when seemingly at least at this point it doesn’t seem bad weather. We serve who comes in, trying to make their smile better”, said Holman.

The Doctor’s Offices we checked with were planning on being open regular hours, unless there is a drastic change in the weather later.

