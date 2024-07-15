Businesses host benefit for a family who lost their home to a fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two local businesses raised money for a family who lost their home in a fire on Sunday, July 14.

All of the two businesses’ sales went to benefit the family.

Alecia Prude said they appreciate the help from the community.

“We lost pretty much everything except a few pieces we had taken on vacation with us. So anything has just been a blessing and anything is helpful so this benefit program is just going to be a blessing,” Prude said.

The event lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

