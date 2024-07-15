Businesses host benefit for a family who lost their home to a fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two local businesses raised money for a family who lost their home in a fire on Sunday, July 14.
BBQ Drippins and the Fish Shack hosted a benefit today for Tommy and Alecia Prude.
They lost their home to a fire in June.
All of the two businesses’ sales went to benefit the family.
Alecia Prude said they appreciate the help from the community.
“We lost pretty much everything except a few pieces we had taken on vacation with us. So anything has just been a blessing and anything is helpful so this benefit program is just going to be a blessing,” Prude said.
The event lasted from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.