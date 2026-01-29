C Spire feeds local first responders in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders across Mississippi have been working extra hours since Winter Storm Fern hit this past weekend.

C-Spire in Oxford showed their appreciation on Wednesday by feeding the responders and other locals working to help the city recover.

The company partnered with their suppliers to bring Dill-icious Jambalaya & Tasty Eats food truck to the local retail store.

C Spire says store visitors in Oxford and Batesville can now access free high-speed WiFi during the storm recovery period.

On Thursday, C Spire and HD Gibbes & Sons will have another feeding for first responders.

In coordination with the City of Oxford, 200 first responders were fed on Wednesday.

