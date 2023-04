Cadaretta Water Association announces boil water notice

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There’s a boil water notice in Calhoun and Grenada Counties.

The Cadaretta Water Association said the alert came after a water line leak.

Customers on Horsepen and James Roads are the only ones impacted by this boil water notice.

Folks should bring water to a rolling boil before using it until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter