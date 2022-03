Cadaretta Water System is issuing a boil water notice

CALHOUN, WEBSTER, GRENADA COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – The Cadaretta Water System is issuing a boil water notice for customers across 3 counties.

Customers in Calhoun, Webster, and Grenada Counties are all affected.

All customers west of the elevated tank on Cadaretta Road are advised to boil their water for at least 1 minute before use, until further notice.