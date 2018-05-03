Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet School 63 approved, recruiting begins

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – If you missed the first go round, don’t worry!

Mississippi law makers have approved The Mississippi Highway Patrol for cadet school 63.

The application process has begun. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply at any substation or online. The application deadline is June 8th.

The school will begin in December and graduation will be in May 2019.

Master Sargent Criss Turnipseed says the department is trying to continue fighting the man power issue Troop G been facing,especially in Chickasaw and Calhoun County.

“We just had a patrol school not to long ago. It kind of put a small dent in our man power issues. We’re looking at this follow up school to help give us a little bit more relief in what we need in getting some help out here on the road,”said Turnipseed.

To monitor important deadlines or to ask question about requirements visit mhprecruiting@dps.ms.gov and here’s the application.