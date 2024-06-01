Cadets in MCSO part-time academy learn about traffic stops

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After hours of classroom time learning about traffic stops and Fourth Amendment guidelines regarding search and seizure, it was time to put it into practice.

Cadets are stopping deputies, acting as roleplayers. Each scenario is based on a traffic stop the deputy has made while on duty.

“You hear people say, routine traffic stop. There is no such thing as a routine traffic stop. Everyone is different because every situation is different,” said Patrol Captain Sam Mitchell, who said it is important to show cadets what could happen during a traffic stop, and how to handle it.

Instructors watch each interaction, and look for things that were done by the book, and areas that could be improved, like searching and handcuffing a driver who has an active warrant.

“Handcuffing is important, have to know how to get it on quickly, sooner you can deescalate a situation, a safer driver is and you are,” Mitchell said.

It is important for cadets to train on traffic stops and know about patrol concepts. Once they graduate, they will be on the road with a Field Training Officer.

“As a field training officer, our job is to make sure that cadets go through all proper training and make sure they do everything right based on their training,” said Lt. Laron Griffin, who is also a field training officer.

“We’re not the judge or jury, our job is to take care of the matter at hand and we don’t have court on the side of the road, that’s what judges are for, our job is to issue the citation, and conduct whatever business they have been held accountable for,” Griffin said.

Griffin said ongoing training is a must once a cadet graduates and puts on the badge.

Class Four has one more week of classroom work, then their final PT test takes place next Saturday. Graduation is June 12.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X