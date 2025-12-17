CAFB and Lowndes Co. volunteers carry on Happy Fund tradition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Around 400 children will have a happier Christmas thanks to an effort started decades ago by one man.

Now, hundreds of volunteers from Columbus Air Force Base and Lowndes County carry on the tradition of the Happy Fund and the late George “Happy” Irby.

The Happy Fund began when Irby took the tips he earned working at the Columbus Club to buy gifts for needy children and older people in the area.

These days, there are fundraisers and donations to buy the gifts, but the spirit of Irby’s generosity lives on.

This morning, volunteers gathered on Base to sort and wrap the gifts.

Columbus Air Force Base has been involved with the effort for around 50 years.

“So, the spirit of service, whether we’re inside or out of the uniform, it shows here. And the members, this is their own time. Their supervisors, their commanders, let them come out and support the Happy Irby Foundation every year, whether it’s the shopping, the delivery, the wrapping, or taking it to the students after we’re done wrapping. Just ties us and the community and us together, showing we are appreciative of Columbus,” said MSgt. Jeffrey Gilmore of Columbus Air Force Base.

The Happy Fund also provides gift baskets for area senior citizens.

