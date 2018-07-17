155th ABCT takes lead role in Kuwait

Story by Sgt. Brittany Johnson.

During this ceremony, the 155th ABCT assumes responsibility at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, and takes over 2/1 AD’s role as the decisive effort in Operation Spartan Shield.

The RIP/TOA process is meant to insure a smooth transition between units so the OSS mission can continue seamlessly.

As the 155th ABCT began arriving in country, the 2/1 AD “Iron Brigade” passed on their best practices and tactics, techniques, and procedures to give the 155th a solid foundation for success.

Nearly every Soldier in each unit had a counterpart to share information and insure the mission would continue successfully.

The 155th ABCT has been training for months at Fort Bliss, Texas to ensure they are ready to do their job. The units will essentially swap places as the Fort Bliss-based 2/1 AD transition back to El Paso.

Col. Chad Chalfont, commander of the Iron Brigade, relinquishes responsibility and passes it to Col. Doug Ferguson.

Once complete, the relieving unit has the responsibility of the mission and the requirements that come with it.

The 2/1 AD cases their brigade colors, signifying mission complete. The 155th ABCT will uncase their brigade colors to symbolize they are ready to take over the OSS mission here at Camp Buehring and wherever else they may be called.

The 155th ABCT will continue to maintain a ready, resilient, and responsive force.

