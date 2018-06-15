Toddler and soon-to-deploy dad enjoy heart-warming moment

FORT BLISS, Tex. (WCBI) – I’m not crying! You’re crying!

From Caledonia to El Paso. The Chisolm family has driven a whopping 1,200 miles from Lowndes County to Fort Bliss.

- Advertisement -

The little guy runs up to his biggest hero, his dad, Sergeant Todd Chisolm for a big hug.

But wait, where’s son number 2? All tuckered out from the long-haul, he got a very special wake-up call.

Sergeant Chisolm says he is looking forward to time with his family for just 96 hours, ahead of his deployment to Kuwait with the rest of the 155th.

The Chisolm family also sent off another soldier, Captain Matt Chisolm, early Friday morning.

WCBI will continue to follow the story of our military families and soldiers in the weeks to come.

You can see some of Parker King’s coverage of the 155th in Fort Bliss here.