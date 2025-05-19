CAFB Fire crew responds to house fire in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire crews from Columbus Air Force Base and the surrounding area were busy this morning.

CAFB’s 14th Engineer Squadron Fire Department was called to a house fire on base around 9:40 am on May 19.

Firefighters from the City of Columbus and Lowndes County were also called in for additional support.

People were being told to stay clear of the Capitol Housing area at the time.

There were no fatalities in the fire. But one firefighter was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle for heat exhaustion.

