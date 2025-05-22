CAFB holds ceremony in remembrance of two fallen airmen

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE (WCBI) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the Columbus Air Force Base is remembering two fallen airmen.

The base held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Thursday morning, May 22.

Major Jeff Hoernemann and Major Luke Unrath’s names were added to the Memorial Wall on base.

Before their passing, both men had extensive Air Force careers and were recognized for many accomplishments for their duty and service to the country.

Along with the National Anthem, a moment of silence was held, followed by a T-38 Formation flyover.

For your own copy of the virtual program, click here.

