CAFB Honor Guard delivers over 75 goodie baskets to senior citizens for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi. (WCBI) – Dozens of senior citizens got a “happy” Christmas treat this morning in Columbus.

The Columbus Air Force Base Honor Guard delivered more than 75 baskets full of fruit and other goodies.

The baskets were provided by the “Happy Irby Fund.”

Each year, volunteers from the Base and the community carry on the work started by George “Happy” Irby.

Irby would take the tips he earned working at the Columbus Club at the Air Force Base and buy gifts for children in need and provide gift baskets for seniors.

Although Happy Irby passed away in 2009, his legacy is still going strong today thanks to an army of volunteers, including his son, George Irby Junior.

“We continue to do the Happy Irby Christmas Fund because of the legacy and the strong feelings my father had for this community, which he passed on to me. It’s just amazing to have something to do to serve people, to emulate Christ, and this is the season for giving, and who better to give to than seniors? And one of the traditions he started was Christmas baskets, and I’m going to keep it going, not just me, but the community, as long as we can,” said George Irby Jr. from Happy Irby Christmas Fund.

This was a special day for George Irby, Junior; not only was he continuing his father’s tradition, but he also turned 80. Irby joked that he could now get one of the baskets, too.

