CAFB leaders open doors to new Starbase in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus and Lowndes County students can now reach for new heights thanks to the Columbus Air Force Base.

Base leaders opened the doors to the new Starbase – Columbus.

Starbase is a Department of Defense initiative that provides Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math activities for upper elementary school students.

Starbase Columbus will serve 5th-grade students in the Columbus Municipal and Lowndes County School Districts.

Students will have access to hands-on activities, including robotics and a flight simulator.

It’s an effort to help the next generation build their technical knowledge and skills.

“We train world-class pilots here at Columbus Air Force Base, and we have a world-class facility now that we can bring these young kids in to be inspires about what their futures can be in STEM,” said Commander of 14th FTW.

“I remember in 5th Grade that I felt like Science was a lot of ‘answer these questions’, ‘read these passages’, and they have no idea. They’re in store for a treat. Everything is hands-on. Our motto is ‘Hands-on, Minds-on’. So, lots of manipulatives. lots of activities. They’re not sitting. They’re not taking tests. They are up and learning and having fun in their way,” said Germaletta Brown, Director of Columbus Starbase.

Columbus Air Force Base is the first active duty installation in Mississippi to host a Starbase.

