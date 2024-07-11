CAFB Spouses Club gives back to community

by Victoria Bailey

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Air Force Base Spouses Club is looking to leave a lasting impression on the friendly city.

“Yes, I feel like it’s very important to help people in the community you never know when you will be on the receiving end,” said Brandy Womble, CAFB Spouses Club.

It’s an effort to give back to a community that’s given them so much.

“We started this back before COVID. I myself started working with Rhonda Sanders and got the information from her about the boxes. We as spouses on base wanted to help and so we started a drive on base and it kind of picked up and people were buying into it and we decided let’s keep this going,” said Womble.

The nonprofit group also makes donations to the community benefit committee and to those who’ve lost homes to bad weather.

“We feel like it’s important to be a part of the community because we are planted here. We’re not here long-term, but we are a part of the community and we want to show that we would like to give back,” said Womble.

And Womble said this isn’t the only location in town for folks to give back to the community.

“I believe there are a total of 18 possibly 21 boxes around town. We at the spouses club donate $100 a month of food to a community pantry. We also support the Loaves and Fishes effort and we just go fill up the boxes. We also have a pantry on base that we allow people to drop off food and distribute around,” said Womble.

The pantry is designated for nonperishable and hygiene items.

Columbus resident Ashton Fears said she is thankful for the efforts of the CAFB Spouses Club.

“I feel like it’s a pretty great experience to have especially when people of the community get to go in. They stock and feel it. You can also shop there. It’s great to stock up where you don’t have to have a microwave or refrigerator. It lasts longer, especially if the power goes out,” said Fears.

Donations are accepted year-round. If you would like to donate, visit the Community Benefit Committee’s Facebook page for locations.

