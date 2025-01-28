CAFB to go through some changes in pilot training

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Air Force Base is changing the way they train pilots.

This will include different aircrafts and changes to their facilities and infrastructure on the base.

James Blech, the Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing, was the speaker for Columbus Rotary today, January 28.

Blech told the members some of the plans of the Air Force Base over the next few years.

One of them is to fulfill the nation’s goal of producing 1500 pilots per year.

“We are focused on taking care of airmen and families and then leading through that change and helping shape the Air Force’s future in the way that we think these programs should be done best with the ultimate objective being effective. Fighting and winning our nation wars is our imperative and we’re really focused on that,” said Blech.

Blech also believes that the base will incorporate AI more in the future to help plan and achieve its objectives.

