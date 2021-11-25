Café on Main is giving the option to buy food on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Preparing that holiday feast can be time-consuming and tiring. So some families leave the cooking to the pros. Restaurants and catering services in the area were busy filling orders Wednesday. Some customers want the full meal. Others just want the turkey or the side dishes. The manager at “Café on Main” in Columbus, Lucy York, says her staff had 60 orders to prepare for Thanksgiving. York says many families want to take the work out of the holiday, so they can enjoy the food and family time.

For her and her employees, it’s a win-win.

“Well, it’s very important to us, and plus it helps us grow. And therefore we’ll get repeat customers because we have several repeat customers that order from us every holiday,” said York. “And so it’s very important. And that way our staff is working especially during COVID.”

York says they will start taking orders for Christmas beginning next week.

She says their full meals can feed about 22 people.