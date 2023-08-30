Calculations show assumed winners in Lowndes County races

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The results of the two runoff races in Lowndes County are not official but a simple math equation can tell you the winner.

Once the affidavit ballots were counted today, Kalee Talley took control of the tax collector race.

She has a 16-vote lead with only 11 outstanding absentee ballots. This means mathematically, at least, Talley has won the race.

In the Supervisor District 1 race, Matt Furnari has a 13-vote lead.

In that contest, there are only two absentee ballots that have not been returned.

Again, mathematically it makes Furnari the winner.

Election officials and the circuit clerk’s office met this morning to start counting the affidavit ballots.

The outstanding absentee ballots have until September 6th to arrive at the courthouse.

That’s the same day the election will be certified.

