Caledonia community members host pop-up shop for businesses

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia community members hosted a pop-up shop Saturday, and it drew quite the crowd.

Folks from Lowndes County and surrounding areas put out their best merchandise for citizens. Booths were covered with food options, clothing, and décor.

A local vendor said the shop helps other small businesses with networking opportunities and shows other counties what Caledonia has to offer.

The pop-up shop is a monthly event.

“The exposure is good and it helps other small businesses get exposed to new customers and hopefully repeat customers. Everybody is so busy but this gives everyone the opportunity to get out of the house get some good food see some things and maybe spend some money on stuff they’ve always wanted or didn’t know they want,” said McDonald.

The next pop-up shop will be held on June 11th.