Caledonia Elementary school students learn flag etiquette

CALEDONIA, Miss (WCBI)-Caledonia Elementary students are learning about “Old Glory.”

There is a U.S. Flag Code which provides the rules and regulations surrounding the U.S. flag.

No one is supposed to let the flag touch the ground, fly the flag upside down unless there is an emergency, or use it as clothing.

Those are just a few of the etiquette rules.

Organizers believe it’s important to teach some of these lessons at a young age.

<I think that it benefits them because they can think back on what they learned and apply it to their own lives,” said Maggy Wesley, Lowndes County VFW Post 4272. “Those children are our future for our country and it’s important for them to have that instilled in them about being patriotic…>

About 170 students participated in the presentation.

