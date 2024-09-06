Caledonia Farmer grows two watermelons weighing over 100lbs

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia farmer is showing off his green thumb and his huge watermelons.

Wayne Houk stopped by the station today to show us this whopping 157 pound watermelon.

He also had a second melon that weighed 100 pounds.

Wayne said it takes about four months to grow these watermelons.

He and his wife Belinda used natural fertilizer from cows and he grows the watermelons in his garden.

They are showing off the watermelons at the park in Caledonia tomorrow morning.

No word if he will cut them, but Wayne said they are normally very sweet.

