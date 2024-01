Caledonia girl turns driveway into skating rink

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And when the weather gives you slick ice on the ground, you pull your skates out.

This is a video of Marley Cox gliding on the ice in her neighborhood.

She looks like a natural.

Overnight temperatures were below freezing. That makes it difficult to even walk outside without sliding and possibly slipping with each step.

But Marley seems to be in her natural element.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X