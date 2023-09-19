Caledonia High School recognized nationally for academic excellence

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia High School received another honor for its work in the classroom.

Now, it is a National Blue Ribbon School.

The award comes because of its progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

This recognition is based on assessments from last school year.

Caledonia is one of three schools in the state to receive the Blue Ribbon award. 353 were given nationwide.

Just a few weeks ago, Caledonia High ranked 21st in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best High School Rankings.

