Caledonia hosts 20th annual Caledonia Day Festival

CALEDONIA MISS. (WCBI)- Food, Music, socializing, and vendors, that’s what Caledonia Day is all about.

“It is our biggest event of the year, and it is just a good time for our community to come together and invite all the visitors to come to our city,” said Betty Darnell, Caledonia Mayor. “This also shows them that we are here and that we care about them.”

The event also featured a car show and children’s activities.

Caledonia Day attendees Charlie Sullivan and Avery Hodge said this occasion was a great weekend experience.

“It is a good experience to see everybody that you know, and with all these local businesses being here,” said Sullivan. “It allows you to try things that you have not had before and listen to some great music.”

“The food is really good, and you get to come out here with your friends and see everybody,” said Hodge. “Like my friend right here Charlie, I did not know he was coming here, so friends along with good food, that is all you can ask for.”

While dozens of vendors were lined up and ready to serve the public, Caledonia Mayor Betty Darnell said the large crowds were a great way for people to learn more about small businesses in the area.

“It is great to have all the people coming in, our vendors setup and they enjoy and sell, and the people that come into our town, come back sometime,” said Darnell. “They find different businesses that they did not know we had.”

Although the event took seven months and long hours of planning, chairman of Caledonia Day Kelsey Kendrick said it is all worth it to see everyone having a blast.

“Watching all the families come out here and their kids and stuff,” said Kendrick. “And I have two little kids of my own, and to see them running around and just playing and stuff, it has been a blessing.”

This was the 20th annual Caledonia Day Festival.

