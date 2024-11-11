Caledonia hosts parade, luncheon in celebration of Veteran’s Day

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – In Caledonia, sirens rang out with a trail of red, white, and blue as part of the town’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade featured members of the Caledonia High School Marching Band, Veterans, elected leaders, and community members.

Its route started at Ola J. Picket Park, looped through the school then made its way through town.

All Veterans, active duty and reserve military members, were invited for a luncheon at the Caledonia Community Center form 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.