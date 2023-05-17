Caledonia leaders plan to hear from consulting firm at special call meeting

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Caledonia leaders are taking some of the first steps needed to plan for the future.

There is a special called meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night for town leaders to hear from a consulting firm.

Mayor Betty Darnell said the town does not have a comprehensive plan.

The consultants will gather demographic information about the Lowndes County town, with the goal of helping them move forward with a plan.

Those plans could include zoning and annexation possibilities.

Nothing is set in stone and this will take months to complete.

More stakeholder meetings will be held next week.

