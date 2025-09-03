Caledonia locals look to raise money to honor hometown hero

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Army Veteran and member of the original Band of Brothers is being honored in his hometown of Caledonia.

Around the clock, day and night, you can find people walking the track at Ola J. Pickett Park in Caledonia.

A couple of local women are working to get lights up around their walking track, not just for the safety of residents, but also to honor area veterans and current service members.

Particularly, the late Bradford Freeman, the last member of the Band of Brothers, a group of World War 2 paratroopers.

“To me, it kind of lets their light shine because I appreciate everything the veterans have done,” said Caledonia Mayor Betty Darnell. “We have a Veterans Day parade, and we have a good turnout for that. Mr. Brad was my hero. He was in my Sunday school class. He’s such a humble man. To honor him by lighting up the place and having those lights in his honor, that’s really special to me and is special to our town because everybody loved him.”

While he is remembered as a hero to many, to Beverly Bowles, he was her father.

“We did not know anything about all of this until he was probably in his seventies, which made me about in my twenties. So we never discussed this as children growing up. He really enjoyed the last few years with his friends that were members of the Band of Brothers,” Bowles said. “They traveled together, and we met in different places. And I would go with him or take him to different places so that all of them could be there. And they were they were just a group of men that were bound together with their history and their experiences in the war.”

Mr. Freeman had stories he loved to share with his community.

“I’m just excited about my grandson being able to come and walk this track when he gets older and look at the name and going back and researching and seeing what Mr. Brad did for our country and for our freedoms that we have today,” said organizer Jane Kilgore.

Organizer Jane Kilgore said they are looking to raise around $200,000 to put the lights up. She also says she is looking into grant opportunities.

“The track is three-quarters of a mile, and right now we have a few lights around,” Kilgore said. “But these lights will go 24/7, and there will not be a dark spot in the park. And all the lights will stay on all night long.”

Kilgore said this is to enhance safety, and they all agree it will help beautify the growing town of Caledonia.

Bowles said her father enjoyed spending time at the park, and would probably spend more time there if he were still here.

Kilgore said anyone interested in helping can go to any Bank of Vernon to make a deposit to Mr. Brad Freeman’s donation account, or you can send it to P.O. Box 213, Caledonia.

Mr. Freeman’s 101st birthday would have been on Wednesday, September 4.

The children of the Band of Brothers Members continue to go to reunions, and Bowles said the next one is next month in North Carolina.

