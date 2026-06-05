Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for various charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Bruce Page, 36, has been sentenced in Fayette County to life in prison along with two concurrent 20-year sentences for various charges.

Charges include unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and attempting to elude law enforcement officers.

On April 21, while in Fayette County, Page escaped from law enforcement custody and was later captured in Georgia.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin states that Page’s extended criminal history was taken into account.

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