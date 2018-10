OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Caledonia man is facing a sex crime charge in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies arrested Tristan Mann, 32, Sunday after responding to an incident on Scott Road in Oktibbeha County.

Mann is charged with one count of Sexual Battery. He’s been released on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information, call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.