Caledonia man to spend three years in prison for child sex crime

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Caledonia man will spend three years in prison for a child sex crime.

Bryant Shinn pleaded guilty to sexual battery in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He was arrested in September 2020.

At the time, Lowndes County investigators told WCBI the victim was under the age of 12.

Shinn will also be on probation for five years once he’s released from prison.