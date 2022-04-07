Caledonia says no to medical marijuana program

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Caledonia is one of the latest Mississippi towns to opt out of allowing medical marijuana businesses to set up shop.

It came down to a split decision in a three to two vote by the board of alderman.

Mayor Betty Darnell says currently, there isn’t enough information that gives the board confidence to follow through with the program.

The town also doesn’t have commercial zones which is another obstacle preventing Caledonia officials from allowing medical marijuana businesses to move in.

“You can have a residence, a business, a residence, a business because we don’t have commercial zoning or residential at this time, says Mayor Betty Darnell. “So within the town limits, we don’t have any type of zoning and we are talking about that because some businesses do not probably need to exist next to residential.”

Any town that opts out before the May 3rd deadline can always opt back into the medical marijuana program.

In Caledonia, zoning will be on the agenda for the next town hall meeting Tuesday.