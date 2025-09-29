Caledonia senior makes perfect score on ACT

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the biggest standardized tests a student will take is the ACT.

The timed test for college admission includes English, Math, Reading, Science, and Writing.

While this can be an intimidating test, one local student said persistence and practice pay off.

Landon Clark has been at Caledonia all his life.

Over the years, he said he’s had many goals to achieve. One of them was to earn a banner in the school’s hallway for an achievement of 30+ on the ACT.

After multiple attempts and hours of studying, he achieved something extremely rare – scoring a perfect 36 on the ACT.

“It was crazy. I received the notification on my phone; it was like, ‘Your test scores are in.’ I saw it and I was like ‘what?’ I didn’t expect it. Of course, you know, I was always kind of trying to go for that, but I never expected it,” Landon said.

According to Prep Scholar, fewer than 1% of test-takers score a 36 on the ACT.

“I immediately texted my mom and my dad, and I was like, ‘I made a 36.’ I mean, I didn’t know what else to tell them,” Landon said.

“I was absolutely thrilled, super excited for Landon,” said Angela Clark, Landon’s mom. “I knew it was kind of a goal of his, but just to hear the excitement in his voice, and him excited about achieving that goal and accomplishing something that was very challenging to him, just made me very happy as a mom, very proud.”

Clark said he took the test a total of 4 times, and his score increased each time.

He used public resources available through his school and the local library, and practice tests to help him learn time management.

Assistant Principal Erica Lewis said seeing students excel speaks to the hard work of the students and teachers.

“I think it really contributes to our teachers and their desire to make sure kids are prepared,” Lewis said. “And just have what they need to be successful.”

Landon’s Mom, Angela, said she hopes Landon’s story can serve as an example and a challenge.

“I hope it inspires others by looking at what their strengths are, and focusing on building their strengths and creating goals for themselves,” Angela said.

“I hope that this just shows kids that if they keep working hard and keep trying, they can meet those goals,” Lewis said.

And Landon’s advice to underclassmen: “Try to take it as many times as you can and use your online resources like your practice tests to improve your time management so you don’t have to guess and see what you got wrong as well, so that way you can improve your weak areas,” Landon said. “It’s not as scary as it seems. Sure, it’s a really long test, but as long as you try your hardest, give it your all, and take it multiple times, every single time, it’s going to seem less intimidating.”

After high school, Landon said he plans on attending Mississippi State University to study mechanical engineering.

