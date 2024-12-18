Caledonia students spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols

Super Cavs sing songs of the season

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Students from Caledonia Elementary took time off from their schoolwork to spread some holiday cheer.

The Christmas carolers went to area businesses to sing songs of the season, like Jingle Bells.

This is the second year that students in the Super Cavs program have participated in the event.

The school said it wouldn’t be possible without the support they receive from the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.